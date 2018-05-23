SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything we know so far

Another man was stabbed to death in Sheffield last night, with knife crime continuing to claim lives across the city.

CRIME: Armed police called to Sheffield estate after stabbing

- Emergency services were alerted to the stabbing in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, at 11.10pm yesterday.

Police tape cordoning off Tannery Close, Woodhouse

- A 19-year-old man was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

- A girl, aged 17 and a man, 22, have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning.

- The murder victim has not yet been named but his family has been informed of the death. Relatives are being supported by specialist police officers.

- The air ambulance was spotted landing close to the crime scene last night.

POLICE: Man in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield street

- A huge police cordon is in place around the flat where the injured man was found. The police tape extends to the street outside, a car park and nearby Tannery Park.

- The crime scene is under police guard with members of the public prevented from entering.

- Police forensic experts are expected to arrive at the scene this morning.

- Armed police officers were spotted in and around Tannery Close last night in the wake of the stabbing.

- Detectives investigating the murder want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night.

READ MORE: Huge police presence on Sheffield estate

- The fatal knife attack came 11 weeks after 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in Sheffield. The father of three was knifed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street om Thursday, March 8. Nobody has yet been charged.

- Detectives are carrying out a number of investigations into stabbings in Sheffield over recent months, with a man attacked on City Road, Norfolk Park, on Tuesday, May 22.

- A 21-year-old man was stabbed in an eight man brawl outside a barber shop on Abbeydale Road, Sharrow, on Saturday, May 12 and the week before a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inn his head and neck at the Genting Casino in Charles Street on Saturday, May 5.

- On Tuesday, April 17, a 29-year-old man was stabbed at a property on Burgoyne Road, Walkley and on the same day a 30-year-old was stabbed in Batemoor Place, Batemoor.

That same month a man was stabbed in his shoulder during an argument on Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor.

- Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.