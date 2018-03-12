Sheffield mum 'very lucky' after taxi flipped over in Sheffield Parkway bus crash

A Sheffield mum has spoken out after the taxi she was in flipped over during a horror crash on the Parkway last night.

Chelsie Jemima Wilson, 31, was travelling home with a friend to Handsworth following a meal out in the city centre.

Parkway crash - Credit: Ryan @sysaq

However, as their taxi approached a red light at the junction of Derek Dooley Way and the Park Square roundabout, they were hit by a bus.

Shocking pictures revealed how their taxi flipped over onto its side following the crash before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

The 31-year-old mum-of-two claims that the taxi driver drove through a red light before they were hit by the bus.

She said: "I was out with a friend having food and a few drinks and we decided to get a taxi home from the city centre.

"We got on to the Parkway and our taxi driver went through a red light but there was a bus already half way out which was moving out the way for a ambulance.

"The bus went straight into us and flipped us over."

Chelsie said she was 'very lucky' to escape serious injuries in the crash but was left with cuts and bruises over her neck and back.

The driver of the taxi sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

Police said The Parkway was closed for around half an hour while the taxi was righted by the fire service.

South Yorkshire Police refused to comment on the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101

