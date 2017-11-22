Sheffield mum slams school's uniform policy after her daughter was excluded for wearing false nails

A Sheffield mum says the uniform policy at one of the city's secondary schools is 'getting beyond a joke,' after her 15-year-old daughter was excluded for wearing false nails.

Rosie May Owen was removed from lessons and placed in the inclusion unit at Outwood Academy City for two days, after staff at the school objected to her wearing false nails painted a nude colour, on the basis she was breaking school rules.

And after the Year 11 pupil asked the staff at the Stradbroke Road school when they were going to discuss the matter with her father, she was excluded for the day on Wednesday, November 22.

Rosie May was also excluded for a day in September over wearing black shoes with a small, gold bar on them - meaning the teenager has now been forced to miss two days of school since the beginning of term over the school's uniform policy.

Her mother, Joanne Owen, says she was never informed that false nails are against the school's uniform policy - and believes the uniform rules, and the treatment of students who break them, is 'getting beyond a joke'.

"She filed her nails down, painted them nude, and I can't see how that's affecting her ability to learn. Same with her shoes, how does a small, gold bar affect anything?," said Joanne, of Whites Lane, Wybourn.

The 45-year-old added: "I can understand that the school needs to have a uniform policy, I'm a nursery nurse and it's the same here, but it's the way they've gone about it that bothers me. They haven't told parents that false nails are specifically banned and then take kids out of class for it,"

"They're not allowed to wear bracelets or rings or anything to school, it's getting beyond a joke now," continued the mum-of-three.

No-one from Outwood Academy City was available for comment.

The school's website states: 'Students will be expected to have natural nails without coloured polish,' but it is not clear whether that is a long-standing rule.

They also have specific guidance on what shoes will and will not be permitted. Their rules state: "Only plain black formal shoes are allowed to be worn with the uniform. No trainers, boots, pumps or canvas shoes will be allowed. Heels should be no higher that 2.5 cm/1inch.

"If students are not wearing the correct footwear they will be expected to borrow a pair of shoes from the student information desk – the shoes will be treated with a hygienic spray after each use. Failure to wear the shoes provided will result in an exclusion (refusing a reasonable request)."