Sheffield mum says 'thank you' as hundreds sign up to bone marrow register in bid to find cure for brave Myla

A mum whose daughter needs a bone marrow transplant due to a life-threatening condition has praised people for signing up to the donation register.

Danielle Hatcher said she is 'overwhelmed' by the huge support people have shown to their cause after doctors revealed her four-year-old daughter has a 'one in a million' illness.

Smiley Myla is hoping for some good news in the New Year on a potential match

Little Myla, from Woodhouse was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia and the only cure is a transplant. She currently needs to have two or three blood transfusions a week at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The rare disease stops the regular formation of red and white blood cells. The cells are needed to carry oxygen around the body and to fight infections.

The condition means poor Myla's immune system is weak making her extremely vulnerable to even the most common colds and flu. Her three-month-old brother Rio's bone marrow was tested but sadly, he wasn't a match.

The mum-of-two has had a flurry of private messages from strangers asking how they can help in a bid to cure Myla after The Star ran a story on their appeal.

The brave youngster's condition means she has to have two or three blood transfusions a week

The family are hoping to hear some good news early in the New Year as doctors continue to search for a donor match.

Mum Danielle, 28, said: "I've had complete strangers getting in touch asking how they can help - the reaction has been amazing.

"John (dad) and Myla were up at the hospital and they recognised them in the waiting room - people were so nice wishing us all the best.

"People have been sharing the story and lots of people want to help. We are so incredibly thankful for all the support from these amazing people.

"Even if they can't help my little girl these kind people will help so many others get the match they're looking for.

Responding to people signing up, Danielle added: "I just want to thank you so much for sharing and signing up on the register for my little girl, unfortunately only a sibling can be tested to see if they are a match and any one else wanting to test will have to join one of the 3 UK bone marrow registers which will help lots of people."

To sign up to the bone marrow register, click here.