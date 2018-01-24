Sheffield mum-of-two 'staggered' by success of charity running club

Have your say

A recently set up Sheffield running club which donates all its proceeds to charity say they are ‘staggered’ at how successful they have been.

Run For It was set up by Melanie Morison, who started running in her late 40s as a way of helping her through serious personal problems.

Their first event, a Santa Run on December 23, was attended by around a hundred people - and their second race on Boxing Day attracted another hundred.

Their third will take place next Saturday (January 27) and there are already plans for five more in 2018.

Melanie, 51, said: “For the Santa Run we were expecting about 20 people.

“But about a hundred Santas turned up as well as a film crew from ITV Calendar.

Mel and Darren with their daughters.

“There are not that many races in this area so everyone was just saying thank you so much for putting it on.

“We are staggered by how well we have done.”

Melanie has only been running three years herself, but has already run in two marathons in that time.

She hopes to increase this tally to four when she competes in the London and Chicago events later this year.

“I got bitten by the running bug and really fell in love with it,” she says.

The former teacher, who lives in Chapeltown with husband Darren and two daughters, got the idea for the races after her eldest wanted to help the homeless rather than ‘waste’ money on Christmas presents.

When setting up Run For It shortly afterwards, they decided that they would put whatever money it made to good causes.

They currently donate to the Cathedral Archer homeless project and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, among others.

Run For It’s next event is the fancy dress themed ‘New Year Nonsense’ on Saturday, January 27.

This will be followed by the St Valentine's day Massacre, St Paddy's Day Purgatory, a Neon Night Run, a Colour Run and a 12-hour ‘JailBreak’ toughie.

For each event, participants can choose either a 5km, 10km, 10 mile or half marathon distance and each finisher receives a medal, a goody bag and cake as a reward.

To find out more, visit www.runforit.today.