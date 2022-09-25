Tearful Rebecca Wallace, aged 29, of Buchanan Road, at Parson Cross, Sheffield, and her eight-year-old daughter Minnie escaped being hit by plaster and rubble which crashed down from their hallway ceiling at 3am, on Sunday, September 11, ruining paintwork, rugs and wallpaper.

Following over three years of complaining about using buckets and towels to catch water every time council tenant Rebecca or her daughter had a shower Sheffield City Council has agreed to carry out repairs on September 28 but in the meantime the ceiling continued leaking on Saturday evening.

Even when the shower is cleaned it leaks, according to Rebecca, and when her daughter had a quick, gentle, trickling shower on Saturday evening, September 24, she had to get Minnie out of there as quick as possible in case the ceiling collapsed again.

Rebecca Wallace's collapsed Sheffield City Council house ceiling damage at her property in Parson Cross, Sheffield.

Rebecca said: “She did not have a long shower. She did not even put conditioner in her hair. I just got her out before it could collapse. I also noticed the floor of the bathroom has become more spongy.”

Council workmen had carried out a clean-up a couple of days after the original ceiling collapse but Rebecca claimed they only bagged-up the mess and then left it in her garden.

Rebecca added that workmen temporarily sealed the collapsed ceiling area with what appears to be just a stapled-down, bedding sheet and water has still been coming through.

She also said that if it had not been for her father arguing her case with the council she fears the date for the repair work would have been as long away as October.

However, even with an expected repair day of September 28 she has been told not to shower in the meantime.

Care assistant Rebecca fears she and her daughter could be seriously hurt if the work is not thoroughly completed soon and she revealed Minnie has developed asthma, rashes and allergies which she believes is down to the spreading damp in her bedroom.

Rebecca said: “It’s horrible. I have had a few breakdowns just with the upset of what could happen to my daughter while we are having to live like this, basically.”

She also claims the light in the hallway where the ceiling collapsed does not work and the light in the downstairs toilet is faulty and it gave her an electric shock.

Rebecca also complained her property has windows that will not close or open, has missing vents, exposed pipes and faulty front and rear doors.

She added she cannot move because that could only be done with a property exchange and she knows nobody would want to move into her home.

Rebecca said: "I have no energy and I feel like I do not want to do anything and I phoned my mum this morning and burst into tears.”

Despite the council admitting responsibility and paying £1,000 compensation, there were delays with repairs before the ceiling collapsed.

Tom Smith, council Director of Direct Services, has said the council is sorry the repair was not completed in August and an appointment has been arranged to replace the wet room floor on September 28.