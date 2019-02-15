Sheffield mum issues heartbreaking funeral request after tragic death of beautiful baby boy

A heartbroken Sheffield mum has issued an emotional funeral plea after her son’s tragic death at just three-years-old.

Kalel Pallett died on Wednesday, February 6, after falling ill with a virus, according to his devastated mum Chrissie Simpson-Greaves.

Kalel Pallett

Chrissie said that her ‘beautiful boy’ loved fire engines and is now hoping to give her son the perfect send-off.

She has appealed for anyone who can help arrange for a fire engine to lead the funeral cars from their home in Arbourhorne to the funeral in Sharrow.

“Our beautiful little boys funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 27. He was 3-years-old and LOVED fire engines,” Chrissie said.

“We are searching for anyone who may be able to help us with arranging for a fire engine to lead the funeral cars from our home in Arbourthorne (@ 12pm) to Cemetery Road Baptist Church in Sharrow where the service will be held.

“We are searching for anyone at all who may be able to help point us in the right direction.

“I just want to give my baby the best. It’s the last thing we can physically do for him and we know sometimes things like this aren’t always possible, but we can at least try.”

Chrissie said anyone available to help can contact her on Facebook.