Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza was Manchester terror attack survivor

A Sheffield mother found dead at her holiday apartment in Ibiza was a survivor of the Manchester terror attack.

Jodie Leigh Priest's body was reportedly found in her room at the Ses Savines apartments at San Antonio on Friday morning, at around 9am.

Jodie Priest (pic: Twitter)

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for 'talented young man' stabbed to death on Sheffield street

Local police have said she is believed to have died of natural causes but they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

The 34-year-old, who has a son, aged six, was among those caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May last year, which claimed 22 lives.

READ MORE: Huge crowds bid farewell to 'Mr T', the 'one in a million' Sheffield barber, DJ and community stalwart

Her friend Matthew Hewitt told at the time how they were leaving the venue when they heard the 'deafening' blast.

READ MORE: Arsonists believed to be behind spate of grass fires in Sheffield

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office said it was providing assistance to the family of a British woman who had died whilst on holiday in Spain.