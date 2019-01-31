Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza died of natural causes, it is confirmed

Have your say

A Sheffield mum whose body was found at her holiday apartment in Ibiza died of natural causes, it has been confirmed.

Jodie Leigh Priest was discovered dead in her room at the Ses Savines apartments in San Antonio on August 17 last year.

Police said at the time the 34-year-year-old, who had a six-year-old son, was believed to have died from natural causes, though they were awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

READ MORE: Plans to close Sheffield sixth form prompts debate over education funding

Sheffield Coroner’s Court has now confirmed Ms Priest did die of natural causes, following a post-mortem held in Sheffield, and said no inquest would be held into her death.

Details of how she died will not been published, since an inquest is not taking place.

Tributes had poured in following Ms Priest's death.

One friend described her as a fine ‘young woman’, adding: “Your son will be proud of you and he will always know how much you love him.”

READ MORE: Sheffield MP calls for change in law over parental rights of rapist fathers

Another said: “It feels like we're in a never-ending nightmare... you grew your wings far too soon and will be missed so dearly!"

Others praised her as a ‘kind-hearted’ and ‘lovely’ woman who was a ‘great friend’ and an ‘awesome mum’.

Ms Leigh had survived the Manchester Arena bombing, in which 22 people died, in May 2017.

READ MORE: Sheffield bus service may be city’s worst, say frustrated passengers

A friend told at the time how he had had been leaving the venue with her, having attended the Ariana Grande concert, when they heard the ‘deafening’ blast that night.