Sheffield mum appears at court charged over accident that left boy, 7, with ​​​​​serious burns ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A Sheffield mum has appeared at court today charged with an offence relating to an accident that left her seven-year-old son with serious burns.

The 31-year-old woman appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, when District Judge Naomi Redhouse placed a reporting restriction on the case preventing the media from publishing anything which could lead to the identification of the boy – including his mother’s name.

The woman is charged with one count of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury, relating to an accident involving her son that took place on May 27 this year.

The boy suffered burns in the accident, and spent several weeks in hospital being treated for his injuries.

The woman, dressed in a striped blouse and trousers, did not enter a plea during the short hearing.

Judge Redhouse sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and released the woman on conditional bail until her next court appearance.