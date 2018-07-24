Sheffield MPs back petition for fairer funding for city schools

Sheffield's six MPs have back the petition calling on the Government to fair funding schools in the city.

More than 7,000 people have now signed the petition launched by The Star and Sheffield Telegraph after figures revealed schools in city will receive £743 per pupil less than Manchester in 2018/19.

Gill Furniss, Hillsborough and Brightside MP

Athough the Government’s new nation funding formula - aimed at redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas - helps the situation, Sheffield does not get a fair deal quickly enough and headteachers have warned of mass redundancies, bigger class sizes and shorter school weeks in a bid to reduce budgets.

The city's five Labour MPs have written to education secretary Damian Hinds urging him to avert a crisis. They have expressed their concerns about the implementation of the NFF and called on him to implement Sheffield's allocation straight away.

All six MPs have signed the online petition.

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP

"In Prime Minister’s Questions I called on Theresa May to help Sheffield schools struggling with rising costs.

"I've raised the funding crisis for Sheffield schools with the education secretary. He told me that he understood the cost pressures facing schools and that he would work with them to help them to bear down on costs.

"When I met with a group of Sheffield primary and secondary headteachers they told me that their schools were reaching a tipping point and it would make a big difference if the Government fully funded the teachers’ pay increase, the increase in national insurance and pension contributions -; which will otherwise lead to more cuts.

"So in PMQs I suggested that the Government listen to Sheffield headteachers and provide this funding to help end the crisis in our schools."

Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge MP

"The Government needs to recognise young people 'no matter whereabouts they live' are important.

"The settlement Sheffield has just received does just the opposite.

"I am more than happy to support this campaign from the Star for a fair funding settlement for Sheffield and vow to make the case for more funding at 'every opportunity'."

"Young people in our community are being let down by this Government’s badly executed education policy which is seeing funds being taken away from those schools most in need.

“I welcome and support The Star’s fantastic campaign calling for fair funding for Sheffield schools.

“In a debate in Parliament I have called on the Government to fund our schools properly, because every child - no matter where they were born - deserves the best education.”

“I fully support the Sheffield Star’s campaign calling for fairer funding for Sheffield Schools.

"Our schools are currently facing huge challenges to their finances and I am concerned that the cuts being implemented by the Conservative Government are putting education standards at risk.

"The Government is not investing sufficiently in our children’s education and as a result I believe that many schools are now faced with having to cut staff to make ends meet.

"The Government’s new National Funding Formula is not equal to all schools with some losing out more than others financially.

"I am also very worried about the impact of cuts upon those children who have special educational needs. Local authorities play a vital role in supporting schools and I believe that children with special educational needs and disabilities are paying the price for funding cuts as the government starves local councils of the resources they need.

"It is time that the Government recognised the importance of investing in the education of our children for generations to come.”

"I completely support The Star’s Fair Funding for Sheffield Schools campaign which seeks a fair deal for Sheffield schools and pupils.

"It is completely wrong that the Government does not value Sheffield’s children, who only have one chance to gain a good education.

"They deserve this to be the best chance.

"As to future action, I will continue to work with the schools in my constituency to highlight the funding crisis and explain the consequences to parents.

"I intend to put the petition on the back of leaflets we will be giving out at school gates as well as promoting it online.

"I would urge everyone in Sheffield to join the campaign to fight these totally unfair Government proposals."

“Sheffield has been historically underfunded and with further cuts it just makes the position of Sheffield even more unfair.

"I speak to so many teachers and headteachers who are worried about the state of funding for our city’s schools.

"They’re trying their best, in many cases buying their own stationery for pupils to use, but the situation is already dire.

"Any further cuts would have to mean job losses for staff, and higher workloads for those who remain.

"Our city’s children deserve better than they’re getting from this Government – it’s time for fair funding.”

