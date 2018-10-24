Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara fails to vote on Universal Credit in Parliament

Jared O’Mara has sparked complaints from Hallam constituents after he failed to vote on Universal Credit in the House of Commons this week.

The Independent MP failed to turn up or vote to force the Government to release impact analysis documents on Wednesday, October 17 due to constituency commitments.

All other Sheffield MPs voted on the motion and Labour lost by 279 votes to 299 after four hours of debate.

Hallam constituent Geraldine O’Connor said: “As one of his constituents with a disability, I am concerned that, apart from his maiden speech, he is rarely present and has never spoken in the Commons. I am also concerned that his constituency and Parliamentary office phones are rarely answered.”

The news follows Jared’s huge push behind Universal Credit late 2017 when he signed the Early Day Motion 381 for the review of the roll out of the scheme.

The Star reported last year when MPs Jared O'Mara, Gill Furniss,and Paul Blomfield called for a delay to the roll out of the 'shambles' benefit.

In a statement Jared said: “On Wednesday 17 October an Opposition Day debate took place in Parliament on Universal Credit. Whilst Opposition Day Debates and any accompanying votes are not binding, I am concerned about the real hardship that will be caused to people on the roll out of Universal Credit.

“I believe that the managed migration of four million people on legacy benefits across to Universal Credit risks huge problems for those who transfer. I also believe the Government must stop the roll out of Universal Credit and put forward a credible plan to fix its many flaws before more people suffer.

“I wasn’t able to attend the debate because of constituency commitments, but I am on record as speaking on disability benefits and disability issues and will continue to press the case for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Universal Credit is a new benefit for working-age people, replacing six benefits and merging them into one payment.

The roll out has left many waiting for payments and struggling to buy living essentials.

Geraldine added: “MPs have to represent all their constituents, not just those who share their political views.”

Jared has voted at Parliament 88 times and six were on Universal Credit, four of which happened on the same day. The last time he voted on the scheme was July 11, 2018.