Sheffield MP calls for clampdown over 'deeply troubling spate of attacks' after boy, 17 is shot

A Sheffield MP today said police urgently need extra resources to help them clamp down on serious violence, after a 17-year-old boy was shot last night.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said her thoughts were with the teenager, who remains in hospital in a serious condition this afternoon after being shot in Woodthorpe, and his family.

The shadow policing minister claimed a 'concerted effort' is needed across Sheffield to fight the 'deeply troubling spate of attacks'.

She said: "It is very concerning to hear the news of a 17-year-old boy being injured in a shooting in Woodthorpe. My thoughts are with him and his family."

“If you were in the area around the time and saw any suspicious activity or have any further information, do not hesitate; contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.

"The recent incidents of serious violence in Sheffield will be deeply concerning for our community. The police are using all of the powers available to them to clamp down on serious violence in our area and they will be deploying extra patrols in the area in the coming days.

"I have continually been making the case to the Government for urgent extra resources for our police to help them clamp down on serious violence and I am working with South Yorkshire Police & other agencies as we need to see a concerted effort across Sheffield to fight the deeply troubling spate of attacks."