Sheffield MP calls for better bus services following GP surgery relocation plans

Louise Haigh MP has called for action over a lack of bus services which could leave patients stranded if proposals to move a GP surgery go ahead.

Meadowgreen Health Centre currently covers two sites, one on School Lane, Greenhill and the other on Lowedges Road but under proposed plans residents will see the practice move over a mile away to Jordanthorpe.

Meadowgreen Health Centre, Old School site, School Lane.

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has also hit out at the proposals, calling for improved bus services to provide access for patients if the move goes ahead.

She says that before she can support the move, the bus services need to improve.

Currently, Jordanthorpe is only served from Greenhill and Lowedges by the M17 bus service which runs every hour between 10am and 5pm.

Margaret Johnson, 70, says she will be finding a new GP surgery as Jordanthorpe will be too far for her to walk, especially when ill.

Meadowgreen Health Centre, Lowedges site.

"Both bus stops for services are unprotected from biting winter winds and rain with large open spaces behind them," she said.

"Clearly the blind faithfulness of staying with the practice would simply kill me in the first winter after the move.

"Patients needs are being completely ignored in this move. There is no point at all in having sixteen new state of the art consulting rooms if patients cannot access them without having to travel much further and brave the winter elements.

"I live in Greenhill at a point where I would have to walk uphill to get the bus routes up Meadowhead or walk to another bus stop to catch the 76 and then the X17 or walk uphill to catch it at another bus stop exposed to the winter winds.

Jordanthorpe Health Centre.

"I am 70 years old and struggle to avoid infection especially in winter as my immune system is compromised by years of suffering malnutrition from coeliac disease. In my opinion this move is a rather good way for the practice to rid itself of older patients."

Haigh says the current bus service is not acceptable: "With the current inadequate bus routes, patients in Lowedges and Greenhill will be looking at a long walk or a four-journey bus ride to attend appointments – and some might even be stranded.

“It’s just not acceptable to have a direct route which only runs eight times a day and not outside working hours.

“I appreciate the need for more capacity to cope with the number of patients at the surgery, but transport is a huge worry for many of them – there’s no way I can support a move until proper provision is in place.”

Residents launched a petition amidst the decision to move, calling for a stop to the proposals, after claims there was no bus service from the estate to the new site.

Deborah Fox, 36, of Lupton Road started the petition, she said: "The commute is the biggest concern. I am asthmatic and if I have an attack I can sometimes struggle to get to the two sites now so I honestly don't know what I'd do if they closed.

"But there are people who are in a far worse situation than me. There are a lot elderly people who live around here and there is one bus an hour and that doesn't serve Lowedges so these plans are literally isolating people."

A consultation is ongoing, with a public meeting due to be held at Greenhill Primary School on June 28, at 6:30pm.

You can sign the petition for a better bus route here: https://louisehaigh.nationbuilder.com/m17