Sheffield MP accuses Ministers of 'inhabiting another planet' over free school meal plans

A Sheffield MP has attacked Government plans that could mean more than 7,000 city children miss out on free school meals.

All children belonging to families on Universal Credit - a new a social security benefit which replaces six means-tested benefits and tax credits - are currently eligible to receive free school meals.

The Government is consulting on changes to free school meal entitlements

But if the government proposals go ahead, only children from families earning less than £7,400 before benefits are taken into account will still be entitled.

Families on Universal Credit earning more than £7,400 a year will be required to pay £400 a year for their child to receive school meals.

Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heely MP, said it will be a 'bitter blow' for families if the plans go ahead.

She said: "The Government’s mess around Universal Credit has left people going without payments already.

"I visited a local school this week who told me these moves would mean hundreds of their pupils losing out.

"Ministers must be inhabiting another planet if they think hard pressed parents already struggling to make ends meet can afford to fork out £400 per year on school meals.

"This will be a bitter blow so soon after new year.

“Not only do free school meals keep children fed, they are often used as a threshold for help with school uniform, trips and music lessons.

"I will fight this plan every step of the way and the Government needs to rethink urgently."

According to figures from The Children’s Society, of the 16,400 school children in poverty in Sheffield, 7,400 would miss out on free school meals under the plans.

The government claims the plans will lead to 50,000 more children across the UK gaining free lunches.

The Department for Education is consulting on changing the way it works out which children are eligible for free school meals.

The consultation closes on Thursday, January 11.