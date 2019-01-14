Sheffield mountain rescue team reports busiest year yet

A Sheffield mountain rescue team has revealed last year was the busiest in its’ 55 year history responding to a record 57 incidents.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team responded to a large variety of callouts ranging from lost walkers to stranded motorists.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team

The team made up of 45 volunteers respond to callouts as well as attending training every week to maintain the high level of skill needed to be a mountain rescue member.

The team members also attend fundraising events to help raise the £30,000 per year needed to maintain this life saving emergency service.

Steve Cullabine from the team said: “2018 saw the busiest year in the team's 55 year history with a record 57 incidents. We saw a large variety of callouts ranging from lost walkers and injured mountain bikers to vulnerable missing people and stranded motorists when the UK was hit by the mighty Beast From The East storms.

“All this means that in total during 2018, Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team members volunteered a massive 6,403 hours to providing this unique service.

“Many people think that the work of mountain rescue team's are just that, confined to mountainous areas, but over the years, such as the police and the ambulance service have become to recognise the skill sets carried by mountain rescue members and now can be seen to help the police search for vulnerable missing people in urban areas and assisting the ambulance service with casualties in remote and dangerous locations.

“The service we provide, we couldn’t do without the fantastic support and donations from the local community and businesses. We’d like to say a huge thank you to each and everyone one of you that has dug deep and spent valuable time raising money and supporting us through 2018, without you, we simply wouldn't exist, thank you.”

To find out more visit https://woodheadmrt.org/ or contact or to contact them in an emergency dial 999 and ask for police and then mountain rescue.