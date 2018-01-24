Sheffield motorists were met with these HUGE queues after council's double roadwork blow

Many Sheffield motorists were forced to brave traffic hell after the council approved TWO sets of roadworks around the corner from each other.

Local residents have faced huge delays since October on Handsworth Road as roadworks were carried out to move a busy bus stop.

One lane has been closed on the busy road as engineers move the bus stop to the other side of the Asda junction.

However, motorists were left outraged after work resurfacing work began on nearby Laverack Street with the council closing the road on Friday and Monday.

Furious motorists said they faced huge 45 minutes queues on Richmond Park Road as they tried to navigate between the two sets of roadworks.

Many asked why the roadworks were not carried out at a weekend to cause less disruption or start later in the morning 'when the traffic dies down'.

Sheffield City Council said that Laverack Street has now reopened and revealed when the roadworks on Handsworth Road will finish.

A spokesperson said: "Every effort has been made to minimise disruption to motorists during these essential works.

“The two sets of roadworks only took place at the same time for a couple of days.

“Road resurfacing on Laverack Street has now finished and was restricted to non-peak times because we wanted to minimise disruption during evening rush hour.

“The roadworks on Handsworth Road are expected to continue until the middle of February. They were delayed over Christmas at the store’s request.

"These works will move the busy bus stop to the other side of the Asda junction, using traffic signals to help buses get back into the correct lane for onward travel.”