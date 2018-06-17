Sheffield mothers unite to tackle gang culture and anti social behaviour

A group of local mothers from Nether Edge and Sharrow have joined together to protect both children and communities from knife crime, gangs and anti-social behaviour.

In recent weeks, Sheffield has seen four stabbings, including the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Sam Baker in Lowedges by a boy of the same age.

Mums United group pictured together in Mount Pleasant Park,Sharrow...LtoR,Alice Watts,Sahira Irshad,Julie Higginson, Nighat Basharat, Amar Ilyas, Fionn Watts,Toby Watts

In response, the group of mothers formed Mums United to help support and stop people falling into exploitative gangs and help nurture the next generation.

Knife crime can be connected with drugs, and by those wishing to exploit vulnerable young adults so the group want to help steer young people away from this.

Mums United founder Sahira Irshad is a mother of two young children, and after seeing anti-social behaviour on the streets near her home in Sharrow she believed something had to be done.

“I was tired of seeing children ten and upwards hanging around where I live in Sharrow. I saw them with the Ofo bikes outside the school, cutting the locks off, kicking and breaking it.

Mums United group pictured together in Mount Pleasant Park,Sharrow...LtoR,Alice Watts,Sahira Irshad,Julie Higginson,Nighat Basharat

“People were going past, men and women, not acknowledging it and not saying anything. My son said ‘Mummy look’, so I went up to them and they ran off so I ran after them, it got me so angry.

“I see them hanging around the park, I want to go jogging and take my children but it’s intimidating, and at night you get drug dealers parking up there.

“I ran after the group, and one of them went through the school. I know the school because it was my old school, so I knew where he would come out. I said why are you doing this and he just laughed.

“I feel my son is growing up around this, it could be him. We’ve got to nurture this generation as mums, and have a safe place for discussion.”

Mums United group pictured together in Mount Pleasant Park,Sharrow...LtoR,Toby Watts,Fionn Watts,Alice Watts,Sahira Irshad,Julie Higginson,Nighat Basharat,Amar Ilyas

They are working with the Sharrow Community forum and other organisations to carry out a series of programmes aimed at preventing young people and ex-offenders from becoming involved in criminal activities.

Their aim is to reduce crime, anti social behaviour and school exclusions among 10 to 18 year olds, and provide a place for mothers, young adults and children to go for support.

They will be holding support groups to help build relationships between mothers and their children, whilst providing a place for children and young adults to sit and be heard.

Sahira said: "There are a lot of support groups out there, but I'm not here to step on anyone's toes. Everyone is doing a good job.

"A lot of mum's have come to me because I've been outspoken about this. And there's language barriers, we have people from all different cultures. But it's an issue effecting everyone from Pakistani mothers, to White and Chinese."

"If the children get support early on by the time they reach 18 their perspective has been fixed. Early intervention is key."

However, the group also welcome young adults, and have had a lot of interest so far from young adults.

Mums United have been in talks with Sheffield-based film and video production company Far North Films, and are in early talks with Hanif Mohammed at In2Change, a ‘not for profit’ charitable organisation that aims to prevent young people and ex-offenders becoming or remaining involved in criminal activities.

The group are hoping to hold film school experience workshops, with guest speakers to allow the children and young adults a space to channel what they've learnt in the group through art such as rap, grime music and dance to create a short film that will be shown to parents.

Sahira said: "With the new generation, media plays such a big role. My five-year-old already knows how to use my phone, and find what he wants to watch on sky, it's more accessible.

"The internet is more accessible, they can find what they want easily. As with knives, they are in the kitchen, it's an easy weapon to carry and use."

The focus is on the film making, to inspire the children and young adults, as Sahira said: "It's to make them realise they have talent but those skills aren't utilised. The facilitators will extract that talent and allow them to express themselves."

"We want to get everyone involved, to raise awareness and to show people it's something different."

To get involved in the group, or to help with funding contact Sahira at mumsunitedsheffield@gmail.com