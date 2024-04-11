Sheffield missing person: Appeal for help to find James, 67, who has not been seen since Wednesday evening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help to find a 67-year-old man from Sheffield who has gone missing in Sheffield.
James was last seen in the Broomhill area of the city at around 6pm on Wednesday (April 10).
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter now for all the latest Sheffield news delivered straight to your inbox.
He was last seen wearing white trainers, grey trousers and a blue top.James, who has a distinctive tattoo on his left hand, is known to frequent the Wincobank area of Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police is becoming increasingly concerned for James' welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Anyone with information who has seen James is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 731 of April 10, 2024.