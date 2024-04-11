Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to find a 67-year-old man from Sheffield who has gone missing in Sheffield.

Have you seen James, aged 67? He hasn't been seen since 6pm on Wednesday (April 10) from the Wincobank area of Sheffield.

James was last seen in the Broomhill area of the city at around 6pm on Wednesday (April 10).

He is described as a white man, of a short build, with very short blond/grey hair.

He was last seen wearing white trainers, grey trousers and a blue top.James, who has a distinctive tattoo on his left hand, is known to frequent the Wincobank area of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police is becoming increasingly concerned for James' welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.