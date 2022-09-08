An 81-year-old man has gone missing in Sheffield after last being seen in the Charnock Dale Road area earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information as they seek to located the man, known as Alan.

In a statement, the force described Alan as white, around 6 feet tall, of thin build, with white hair that is balding.

Have you seen Alan? He was last seen in the Charnock area today

He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, with a navy blue fleece cardigan and is believed to be carrying his walking stick.

If you have seen Alan, or may know where he is, South Yorkshire Police would like you to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 695 of September 8, 2022.

Alan was last seen around 1pm in the Charnock Dale Road area of Sheffield earlier this afternoon.