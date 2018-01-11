Sheffield midwife reprimanded for inducing woman's labour without consent

A Sheffield midwife has been reprimanded for inducing a woman's labour without consent.

Carolyn Metcalfe, who worked on the labour ward at Jessop maternity wing, performed an 'Artificial Rupture of Membranes' on a woman who was in the process of giving birth without telling her or doing so 'without clinical justification' on November 30, 2015.

A recent Nursing and Midwifery Council Fitness to Practise Committee hearing heard the patient was 'adamant' she wanted an epidural and the procedure performed by Metcalfe would 'reduce the likelihood' of her receiving it'.

The panel heard the patient sent a letter of complaint to the Trust about not receiving the epidural and was even willing to pay for it following the birth of her first child.

Metcalfe performed a vaginal examination after the patient was admitted to the antenatal ward and was said to perform the ARM 'without explaining the findings of the VE'.

Addressing Metcalfe, the panel said: "It is the NMC’s case that there was no discussion of the findings of the vaginal examination with Patient A such that would enable informed consent to be given to the ARM procedure.

"Even if that discussion was had, in the absence of clinical justification for the procedure, it would follow that it would not be possible for Patient A to give informed consent."

Keiran Galvin, representing Metcalfe said it was a 'single isolated incident in a career as a midwife for over thirty years' adding her actions 'did not cause any harm' to the patient and this 'wasn't motivated by personal advantage'.

Mr Galvin added this was an 'error' and a matter of 'miscommunication, on a challenging and busy ward'.

Paula Schofield, nurse director & head of midwifery at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We take consent and communication in labour very seriously as a fundamental principle of the care we provide.

"A review of the circumstances of the lady’s labour has been undertaken and we have apologised personally to her for what happened. The midwife in question no longer works for the Trust.”

Metcalfe received a two-year caution order.