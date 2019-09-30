Sheffield men have some of the smallest feet in Britain, according to study

Men in Sheffield have some of the smallest feet in Britain, according to a new survey.

Research by shoe retailer Shoe Zone said that Sheffield is beaten only by Oxford, Milton Keynes, Leicester and Bradford when it comes to tiny tootsies.

The chain compiled its ‘footsie index’ after analysing sales data from 500 stores across Britain.

Sheffield men have some of the smallest feet in Britain.

And it found that men in Hull have the biggest feet in Britain while those in Oxford have the tiniest.

It found overall the average size for men is nine and for women six.

But in Hull, nearly one in ten men has bought a size 12 or above in the last year.

They are followed by men in Blackpool, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Birmingham, where around five per cent — one in 20 — buy big.