Sheffield men cleared of historical rape charge

Two men accused of raping a girl on a Sheffield street more than a decade ago, have been cleared after a jury returned not guilty verdicts.

Christopher Whiteley, 24, of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe, and 26-year-old Andres Francis-Edge, of Wheata Road, Ecclesfield both went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, jointly accused of one count of rape alleged to have been carried out against the same girl between 2006 and 2007.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts on Wednesday, January 24, after deliberating for less than a day.