The cordon was spotted by hundreds of people going to and from Tramlines.

A police cordon in Sheffield city centre last night is believed to be over a medical incident linked to the drug spice.

A large number of police officers as well as an ambulance were called to High Street last night, near to McDonald’s. It also led to a police cordon around a small area just outside the fast food chain.

A police cordon close to the McDonald’s on High Street in Sheffield city centre last night was over a medical incident believed to be linked to spice, police say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad