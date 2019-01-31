Have your say

This is everything we know about a reported machete attack in Sheffield city centre.

- Police and an ambulance were called to reports of an incident outside the McDonald’s restaurant in High Street at about 9.30am this morning.

The injured man.

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

- An eyewitness claimed one man attacked another with a machete.

- Video footage emerged of a man with blood streaming down his face.

- An image has also been shared showing the dramatic moment police arrested a suspect.

Police arresting a suspect.

READ MORE: Police probe launched after two robberies in Sheffield which could be linked

- A 47-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs. He is currently in police custody awaiting interview.

READ MORE: DARNALL HORROR CRASH: Top judge asks Government to consider courts’ maximum sentencing powers for causing death by dangerous driving

Police at the scene.

- Superintendent Paul McCurry said officers responded immediately after spotting a man with a machete on CCTV.

- A number of city centre buildings were placed on lockdown and people were not allowed to leave while police dealt with the incident.

- A McDonald’s spokesperson said the incident started outside the restaurant, which was closed for a short time while detectives investigated.