This is everything we know about a reported machete attack in Sheffield city centre.   

- Police and an ambulance were called to reports of an incident outside the McDonald’s restaurant in High Street at about 9.30am this morning. 

The injured man.

- An eyewitness claimed one man attacked another with a machete. 

- Video footage emerged of a man with blood streaming down his face.  

- An image has also been shared showing the dramatic moment police arrested a suspect. 

Police arresting a suspect.

- A 47-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs. He is currently in police custody awaiting interview.

Police at the scene.

- Superintendent Paul McCurry said officers responded immediately after spotting a man with a machete on CCTV. 

- A number of city centre buildings were placed on lockdown and people were not allowed to leave while police dealt with the incident. 

- A McDonald’s spokesperson said the incident started outside the restaurant, which was closed for a short time while detectives investigated.