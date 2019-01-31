Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a reported machete attack in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Police were called to McDonald’s on the High Street at 9.26am after receiving reports of a man with a machete outside.

Police make an arrest.

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

A 47-year-old man was injured and video footage emerged of him with blood streaming down his face.

Police confirmed he suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs.

Injured man.

He is currently in police custody awaiting interview.

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

Police also confirmed the incident is not believed to be linked to terrorism.

Officers remain at the scene, but the High Street remains open.

Police at the scene.

Witnesses told earlier how terrified people fled from the scene.

A number of buildings nearby were put on lockdown and people were told to stay inside while officers dealt with the incident.

Superintendent Paul McCurry has praised the officers who attended for their bravery.

He said: “The CCTV operatives in Sheffield spotted a man with a machete, as a result they alerted police on the radio and nearby officers were on scene within less than two minutes of the call.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’

“They quickly detained the offender, placing the safety of the public over their own without hesitation.

“This is a superb example of the bravery of police officers who every day do amazing work to protect the public.”

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 189 of 31 January 2019.