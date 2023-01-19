Peace group Sheffield Creative Action for Peace is campaigning for councillors to support the UN's Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Bookmarks being sent to Sheffield City Councillors

Two years ago the UN’s Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapon became international law so a Sheffield group is asking why the UK government continues to invest millions in the development and maintenance of weapons that are now illegal.

SCRAP is marking this anniversary by asking Sheffield Council to join many other cities in the UK and across the world in passing a motion supporting the ban and then lobbying our government to start acting legally and stop investment in nuclear weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCRAP believes the citizens of Sheffield will be able to think of many more productive and socially beneficial activities for the government to invest in than for the UK to continue to produce more and more illegal nuclear weapons.

The Treaty stops nations from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using or threatening to use nuclear weapons, or allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed on their territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes for the first time responsibilities for states-who sign the Treaty to assist victims of nuclear weapons use and testing and to start to restore environments contaminated from nuclear weapons use and testing.

When SCRAP set up a petition to support the Treaty last year they found that many Sheffielders agreed that nuclear weapons have no place in our world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any use of them would cause such widespread death and destruction that organisations like the International Red Cross have already said that they would have no chance of dealing with the consequences.

The environmental damage would be global and catastrophic, wherever such weapons landed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last year has seen how terrifyingly close nuclear devastation becomes in a war situation and how little the existing arsenal of nuclear weapons brings the people of Sheffield any real security .

SCRAP is asking our local elected representatives to sign the pledge supporting the Treaty produced by the International Campaign to abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of Sheffield’s MPs have already signed this pledge as well as many other parliamentarians and communities representatives around the world.

SCRAP is also calling on councillors to support the motion at February’s full council meeting that would give Sheffield Council’s full support for the Treaty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So this week every councillor will receive a handmade bookmark reminding them to support this ban, plus a copy of the pledge to sign and return to SCRAP.

SCRAP is convinced that we need our government to get involved with the negotiations for the Treaty, join all the countries that have signed up to it to date and to reduce the UK’s ever spiralling budget for illegal nuclear weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such weapons carry far more costs than the merely financial.

As well as huge environmental damage there are long term health issues for many peoples arising from the testing of such weapons, the extraction of the resources required, the production of these weapons and the transport and disposal of the radioactive materials involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCRAP wants all Sheffield residents to get in touch with their local councillor, urge them to support the Treaty and let Sheffield add another chapter to the city’s long history of radical action for peace.