Sheffield man who stabbed victim repeatedly in back, piercing his lung, is jailed

A Sheffield man who stabbed his victim repeatedly in the back, piercing his lung, has been put behind bars.

Ricky Pyewell launched the knife attack after entering a property on his home street of Boynton Road West, in Shirecliffe, on September 22 last year. He was caught by police three days later.

Ricky Pyewell

The 25-year-old was today found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of serious wounding with intent, and was handed a six-year jail sentence.

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Etheridge said: “Pyewell inflicted a serious attack on his victim, causing multiple puncture wounds, one of which pierced the victim’s lung.

“Today’s sentencing sends a message across South Yorkshire that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and the consequences of knife crime will be high.

“His victim, and the local community, can be assured that we will always use the full force of the law to punish individuals who commit these crimes.”

