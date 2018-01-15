Sheffield man who made indecent image of young girl given suspended sentence

A 29-year-old Sheffield man who admitted to taking indecent images of a child and to downloading child pornography has avoided prison.

29-year-old Daniel Wheatley appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today to be sentenced for the offences of making indecent images of a child and taking indecent images of a child that he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Judge Rachael Harrison sentenced Wheatley, of Elcroft Gardens, Beighton to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, for the offences, which were committed between 2013 and 2015.

The court was told how the young girl Wheatley made indecent images of, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged between 8 and 10-years-old.

Wheatley also downloaded a number of Category C images, depicting children aged between 10 and 11-years-old being abused, as well as indecent images of girls in their teens.

Judge Harrison told Wheatley: "You now accept that you got sexual gratification from looking at these images."

Defending, Rachel Hughes, told the court that after Wheatley's offending was brought to light on December 7, 2015 he had completed a course which teaches offenders about the dangers caused to children by people accessing child pornography.

She continued by saying that his offending had led to him being forced to leave his family home, and for him to be supervised during any visits with his young son.

"The probation service have considered everything, and have recommended that this is something that could be dealt with by way of a rehabilitation activity requirement," added Ms Hughes.

In addition to his suspended sentence, Judge Harrison also ordered Wheatley to complete a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a group programme requirement as well as a sexual offenders' treatment programme. Wheatley was also made the subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order.

Passing sentence, Judge Harrison told Wheatley: "In your favour is the fact you have moved out of the family home...and the fact you have undertaken a treatment programme which teaches you the dangers caused by accessing these sort of images."