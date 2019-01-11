Sheffield man wanted over murder remains on the run

Have your say

A Sheffield man wanted for questioning over an unsolved murder remains on the run.

Abdi Ali, aged 28, has been named as a ‘significant suspect’ by detectives investigating the murder of Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes in July.

My Lyall, 47, was brutally attacked in his own home.

A post mortem examination revealed he died of multiple injuries caused by a number of weapons.

Detectives believe the motive for the murder may have been drugs related.

Suspect Abdi Ali spent most of his life in Sheffield after moving from Somalia as a child.

He was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder and has not been seen since.

Ali, who has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe, used to have a distinctive gold front tooth but it is possible it may have been removed or disguised in a bid to help him evade arrest.

He is known on the streets as 'Madman,' 'Johnny' and 'Gulaid'.

A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest is being offered by Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101.