Sheffield man wanted over assault and drug offences

Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted Sheffield man.

Mustafa Mahmoud, 23, is wanted in connection with a reported assault, reported drug offences and failing to attend court.

Wanted man Mustafa Mahmoud

Officers believe he remains in the Sheffield area and are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 414 of March 25.

Alternatively, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.