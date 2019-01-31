Sheffield man wanted over alleged child sex abuse is ‘no longer in the United Kingdom’ 

A Sheffield man wanted by police after failing to appear at court accused of historic child abuse is ‘no longer in the United Kingdom’.

Shahid Hussain, of Sharrars Road, Tinsley was one of five men charged with sex offences by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in June last year, as part of their investigation into historical child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

The men were bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 5, but Hussain, 43, failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A spokesman for the NCA confirmed today that Hussain is believed to have left the country.

“A warrant remains in place for his arrest as he failed to appear at court.

“He is not in the United Kingdom, however we are working closely with partners to effect his return and answer to the court for the crimes he has been charged with,” they said.

Hussain is charged with indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

The other men charged alongside Hussain were: Yasser Iqbal Hussain, 34; Azad Akram Raja, 34, and Faisel Hussain, 32, and Amin Aslam, 34, are accused of abusing two girls under the age of 16, between 2001 and 2004.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges they face during a hearing held last year.

Yasser Iqbal Hussain, of Norborough Road, Tinsley is accused of one charge of rape and two of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

Azad Akram Raja, of Abberley Street, Dudley faces 12 counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16.

Amin Aslam, of Leatham Avenue, Masborough is accused of count of rape on a girl under the age of 16 and one count of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

Faisel Hussain, of Lovetot Road, Kimberworth Park is charged with three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

They are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court in June, and are scheduled to be brought before the same court tomorrow for a mention.

Operation Stovewood was launched following the publication of a report in 2014 which claimed 1,400 children has been groomed and abused by men of predominantly Pakistani heritage while those in authority failed to act.

There are currently 22 separate investigations under the Stovewood umbrella, with around 153 suspects identified and 300 complainants engaging with officers.