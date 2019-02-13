Sheffield man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries 

Police are hunting a wanted man in connection with a string of burglaries.

Dane Shaw, aged 30, of the Manor area, is wanted over burglaries committed in the city over the last month.

Dane Shaw.

READ MORE: Cocaine drug-driver is jailed after he was spotted weaving across the road

READ MORE: Teenage Sheffield kickboxer Scott Marsden died after ‘tragic fluke’ blow to chest during fight, inquest hears

Police do not know where he is and are urging members of the public to contact them if they see him.

READ MORE: Coroner’s apology after photographs of Doncaster doorman’s death in Cambodia posted on the ‘dark web’

In a statement, the force said: “Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Shaw recently or who may know where he is.

“Have you seen Dane Shaw? Any information can be passed on by calling 101 quoting incident number 731 of 13 February 2019, or by speaking to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”