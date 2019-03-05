Sheffield man took life after health problems ‘got him down’

A Sheffield man whose deteriorating health was ‘getting him down’ tragically took his own life, an inquest heard.

Neville Brown was found by his wife Valerie, with whom he had lived happily for 48 years, hanging at their Richmond home in the early hours of August 30 last year.

Paramedics were called but the 82-year-old retired engineer was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3.20am that morning.

Sheffield Coroner’s Court today heard how Mr Brown had a long list of medical conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, emphysema and cerebral atrophy.

His health had deteriorated in the months leading up to his death, during which he attended hospital frequently.

His last visit was on August 28 last year, following a fall, and his medical notes from that day say he reported being in a ‘low mood’.

Assistant coroner Katy Dickinson summarised a statement from Mr Brown’s widow, Valerie, saying: “Essentially his health was really bothering him. It was getting worse and it was getting him down…

“It seems to me he was just unhappy about his health situation.”

Mrs Brown said: “He couldn’t cope. There were lots of things he couldn’t cope with.”

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Ms Dickinson said: “I’m so sorry for your loss. You had a long time together and you must miss him very much.”

If you want to talk, you can call Samaritans around the clock on 116 123.