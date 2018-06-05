Sheffield man to stand trial for modern slavery offences

A Sheffield man is due to stand trial accused of modern slavery offences, after he denied the charges during a court hearing held today.

Shafiq Uddin, of Pye Bank Road, Burngreave entered not guilty pleas to all four charges when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning.

The 46-year-old is accused of one count of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, of one count of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour and of two counts of fraud by false representation.

The four offences fall under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the Fraud Act

The case is listed for a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on July 3 this year.

Magistrates granted Uddin bail until his next court appearance.