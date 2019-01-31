Sheffield man to shave head for Cavendish Cancer Care in memory of wrestling star Kris Travis 

A Sheffield man is set to shave his head and raise money for Cavendish Cancer Care, in memory of a wrestler from the city who passed away three years ago.

Adam Wragg of Upperthorpe, is set to brave the shave to raise money for Cavendish Cancer Care in memory of English professional wrestler Kris Travis – from the S13 area – who died of stomach cancer aged 32.

The 28-year-old wrestling fan has had long hair for a year and a half, but has specifically not cut his hair for six months in preparation for the shave.

Adam, a full-time support worker, initially became a wrestling fan after winning a video competition in the Sheffield Star aged six, and has been hooked ever since travelling the country to follow both British Wrestling and WWE.

READ MORE: Police divers search canal near to where missing Rotherham woman was last seen

He first met Kris Travis in 2013 at the Elite British Wrestling: April Anarchy show, held at Sheffield's Library Theatre and saw him live several times before his death.

Kris was a patron of Cavendish Cancer Care, and spent the last months of his life campaigning for awareness and funds for the charity who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with cancer in South Yorkshire

And, following his death in 2016, members of the wrestling community have been raising money for Cavendish in his memory.

So, wanting to do his bit Adam first contacted Cavendish with the fundraising idea, who then put him in touch with Phoenix Events, the organisers of ‘One More Round’ – a yearly event held in memory of Kris with permission of his family to raise funds.

READ MORE: McDonald’s machete attack: ‘Staff locked doors of Sheffield city centre restaurant following attack’

Adam said: “Knowing Kris as a person he would do anything for anyone. He had a massive impact on me, my family can back that up. I wanted to carry on his legacy.

“I’ve had long hair before, and shaved my head so it just seemed like the best thing to do.”

So far he has raised £283, with a goal of £300, but said the more he can raise they better.

The shave will be taking place on March 16, at the ‘One More Round’ event at Crookes Social Club in Mulehouse Road.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, and £5 for kids and doors will open at 6pm with the bell at 6:30pm.

“I’m feeling a little bit nervous, but the reason for the shave is outweighing the nerves,” Adam added.

You can donate to Adam’s fundraising by clicking here.