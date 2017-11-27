Sheffield man to face court accused of drug and knife offences after police attend 'disturbance' outside bar

Have your say

A Sheffield man will appear in court accused of having drugs and a knife in his possession.

Iran Johnson, aged 38, of Langdale Road near Abbeydale Road, has been charged by police following an altercation outside a bar in Netherthorpe.

Police were called to a 'reported disturbance' outside a licensed premises on Smithfield at around 6am on Sunday, November 26.

Johnson faces charges of possession of a blade, possession of Class C drugs and possession of Class A drugs.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

He was bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 4, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 229 of November 26, 2017. You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.