Sheffield man still wanted over attempted murder and serious sexual assault

A Sheffield man wanted over an attempted murder and serious sexual assault has not yet been tracked down by the police.

Samuel Fortes, aged 26 and from Gleadless, is wanted by the police over an incident at 3am on Saturday, June 23 in Leeds City Centre.

West Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries during an attack which is being treating as attempted murder.

Fortes is a light skinned black man, around 5ft10ins tall, slim and has ‘afro’ styled hair.

He is Portuguese by birth and as well as his links to Sheffield he also has connections with Leeds and the Erdington area of Birmingham.

Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "I need to speak to Samuel as a matter of urgency - and for that reason I am taking the unusual step of appealing directly through the media for help to find him.

"We are doing everything we can to find him including liaising with our colleagues in neighbouring forces.

"This was a horrific attack and we have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family providing them with support."