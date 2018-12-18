Sheffield man still wanted by police over incident with knife

A Sheffield man is still wanted by the police over an incident in which threats were made with a knife.

Joel Martin, aged 23, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police yesterday but has not yet been tracked down.

CRIME: Stolen and dismantled cars found in Sheffield suburb

Joel, who frequents the Westfield and Mosborough areas of Sheffield, is wanted for questioning over an incident in which somebody was threatened with a knife.

POLICE: Man found with knife and drugs in Sheffield street

He is 5ft 10ins tall and has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his left arm.

READ MORE: Video shows aftermath of police chase in Sheffield suburb

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/102663/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.