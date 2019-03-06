A man who dialled 999 after catching motorbike thieves in the act outside his home is still waiting for a visit from the police – two days later.

Merlin Salisbury, aged 34, caught a gang of crooks attempting to steal his motorbike from the drive outside his Handsworth home on Monday afternoon.

A CCTV camera captured bike thieves in action

CRIME: Murder of Sheffield prostitute remains unsolved 25 years on

Despite dialling 999 there and then he is still waiting for a police visit over 48 hours later.

COURT: Sheffield city centre machete attack suspect’s court case adjourned

A CCTV camera at his Handsworth Avenue home captured two men pulling up on a bike and one of them using bolt croppers to cut through the security chain on his Honda CB125F.

Men attempted to steal a motorbike from the driveway of a house in Handsworth, Sheffield

They then left the scene and returned with another crook as the men attempted to break the steering wheel lock to move the bike.

GUNS: Men in court over firearms offences in Sheffield

But the criminals fled empty-handed after Merlin opened his front door to find the men around his bike.

While waiting to be interviewed about the incident by the police, he and his wife, Emma Salisbury-Smith, 28, have turned detective and gathered information in their local community to help crack the case.

They have names of suspects and believe they may have been involved in a number of other bike thefts in the local area that day.

Merlin said: “I dialled the police there and then so it is disappointing that nobody has been to see me to follow this up two days later.”

Emma said the couple feel disappointed and let down at the police response.

She said: “My husband dialled 999 as soon as this happened but we are still waiting for an officer to come and see us.

“We have made numerous calls to pass on information we have found out ourselves, such as names and the fact a number of other bikes were stolen that day.

“We have also informed the police that we have CCTV but nobody has been to see it.

“I appreciate that the police are stretched but it is disappointing and frustrating that we are having to do this – we have effectively investigated the job for them but we are still waiting for someone to get in touch.”

The couple have raised their concerns with their MP Clive Betts and local councillor Mick Rooney.

“We just want to feel that the police are interested in this because while those who did this are still out there we feel vulnerable,” Emma added.

Inspector David Struggles has contacted the couple today to inform them that he is reviewing the way their case has been handled.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 376 of March 4.