Sheffield man stabbed in same attack that claimed life of best friend ‘lives in fear,’ court told 

A Sheffield man who was stabbed in an attack that also claimed the life of his best friend now ‘lives in fear’ and has had to give up work, a court heard.

Danny Trotter was jailed for life yesterday, to serve a minimum of 22 years, after a jury found him unanimously guilty of the murder of Gavin Singleton, 31, on Wednesday.

Trotter, 24, was also found guilty of wounding Mr Singleton’s best friend, Scott Fauvel, in the same incident that was carried out in an alleyway next to the Rawson Spring pub in Hillsborough.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Mr Justice Nicklin described the continuing impact the terrifying attack continues to have on his life.

He said: “Mr Fauvel’s statement shows that he is still deeply affected by what has happened, not only to him, but to his best friend.

“He has feelings of guilt and has had to give up work.

“He says he lives in fear of something similar happening to him again in the future.”

Mr Fauvel’s stepfather, Owen Wright, said his personality has ‘changed completely’ since the incident on September 13 last year.

He said: “Scott’s had to receive counselling, and his personality has changed completely.

“He’s lost his zeal for his job.

“It’s caused him so much stress and anxiety. It’s really affected him.”

In the hours before the attack, Mr Fauvel and Mr Singleton had been enjoying a night out in Sheffield with their friend Wayne Jones, drinking together at the Springvale pub in Commonside.

The court heard how the group were planning on heading to town after leaving The Springvale, but stopped off at the Rawson Spring so Mr Singleton could buy some cocaine from Trotter, of no fixed abode.

Mr Singleton failed to pay for the cocaine, and a heated argument erupted between him and Trotter in the alleyway.

The court heard how Mr Fauvel attempted to defend Mr Singleton, and Trotter stabbed Mr Fauvel before turning the knife to Mr Singleton.

As he described the attack, Mr Justice Nicklin told Trotter: “The CCTV footage shows Mr Singleton making a movement towards you. You claimed it was a punch. At that moment, you stabbed Mr Fauvel in the leg.

“You had decided to carry a knife that evening. It was in the waist band of your boxer shorts.

“You told the jury you had taken it out because you considered that Mr Singleton and Mr Fauvel were becoming aggressive.

“You claimed to have stabbed Mr Fauvel in self-defence. By their verdict, the jury unanimously rejected that.”

Trotter was also sentenced for charges of possession of an offensive weapon and supplying cocaine during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Mr Singleton died in hospital on October 6 – almost two weeks after the attack.

In a victim personal statement, Mr Singleton’s mother Denise described how their entire family had been devastated by his death but none more so than his 11-year-old son.

She said: “He will now grow up not doing what children do best with their fathers, playing games, birthdays and Christmas, this has been taken from him at such a young age.”

