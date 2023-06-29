A 31-year-old Sheffield man who smashed a glass tumbler over a neighbour's head whilst in a state of 'extreme intoxication' has been hauled before the courts.

The incident involving defendant, Harry Downes, and his neighbour - the complainant - took place after the pair had been drinking together during the evening of October 4, 2021, into the early hours of October 5, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister, Ian West, told Sheffield Crown Court that Downes, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Woodhouse, Sheffield and the complainant had been 'drinking heavily to extreme intoxication'.

The hearing, held on June 28, 2023, was told how in the hours that followed, the complainant learned that Downes had reported him to those in charge of their accommodation for excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.

Mr West said the complainant responded to this discovery by 'shouting' and walking towards Downes.

Summarising the circumstances of the assault, Judge Sarah Wright told Downes: "When he [the complainant] approached you in an aggressive manner, you hit him on the head with a glass tumbler you were holding, which broke on impact."

The incident left the complainant with a laceration and bruising, and in a statement read to the court, the complainant described how it had 'mentally destroyed' him; and meant he felt the need to move away from an area he 'knew and liked' to get away from Downes, costing him around £1,000.

The complainant also said that the social anxiety he suffers from was made 'far worse' by the incident, which has had a 'major impact' on his life.

Downes was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Defending, Holly Clegg referred Judge Wright to the psychiatric and pre-sentence reports prepared on Downes' behalf, adding that Downes had demonstrated a 'level of remorse for his actions'.

Referring to the findings laid out in Downes' psychiatric report, Ms Clegg continued: "While it doesn't excuse his behaviour, it does perhaps explain why he acted in the way he did. He's much better than he was at the time of this offence since 2021...he's stopped drinking and taking cannabis, which is something he was doing at the time. He's sought help from his GP, and has changed his medication, and that has been immensely helpful and beneficial for him."

Sentencing Downes, Judge Wright said it was clear that Downes was, himself, vulnerable due to suffering from anxiety and depression, and noted that he had taken steps to 'change' his 'lifestyle'.

She added: "I'm entirely satisfied that in your case there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation."