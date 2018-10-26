Sheffield man sentenced to 13 years for sex offences against children

A Sheffield man has been sentenced to 13-years in prison after being found guilty of non-recent sex offences against children.

Lee Woodward, age 32, of Deer Park Road, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday October 22 for sentencing.

Woodward was previously found guilty of six counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child following a seven day trial.

He was jailed for a total of 13 years.

READ MORE: ‘Littering, loitering, prostitution and urinating in public – it needs to be sorted out or we will sort it out’

An investigation in to the 32-year-old was launched in February 2015 after the two victims came forward to report that Woodward had begun abusing them in the late 90s.

Detective Constable Andrea Smith, the investigating officer, said: “First and foremost I’d like to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report what happened to them.

“Woodward had abused his two victims, who are now both adults, for a number of years in Sheffield. In 2015, one of them came forward, following counselling to report what happened to them and we were then able to arrest Woodward.

READ MORE: Sheffield toddler died of brain damage after drinking white spirit

“This has been a long and complex investigation and I’d like to thank the victims for their continued support. The bravery and strength they have shown, especially throughout the trial, is commendable and it is with their support and courage that we’ve been able to bring Woodward before the courts.

“I hope that knowing Woodward is now behind bars for a significant length of time can offer them some closure and help them in continuing to move on from what was a horrific time in their lives.

“All victims of sexual offences, no matter when the offence took place, are encouraged to get in contact with police. We will always look in to and investigate any matter reported to us so that we can bring offenders before the courts and provide closure and support to victims.”

READ MORE: Sheffield brothers wanted for attempted murder and serious assault taunt police on Facebook

Victims of sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.

Therefore, anyone who identifies a victim of a sexual offence, or posts information that could lead to the identification could face prosecution.