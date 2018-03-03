Sheffield man’s tribute to his ‘caring’ wife

The husband of a woman who died from a brain tumour discovered during an eye test is calling on people to help him raise vital cash for charity.

Mark Bingham, aged 34, is taking part in the ninth annual Head Start run to raise money for Neurocare, the Sheffield charity which works to improve the lives of people with brain disease and injury.

Alongside family and friends, Mark is running in memory of wife Fiona, who lost a short battle against an aggressive brain tumour.

Mark said: “The only symptoms Fi had prior to diagnosis were flickering lights in her vision, which the GP put down to migraine auras.

“She was only diagnosed after a routine eye test for a new pair of prescription sunglasses found pressure on the optic nerve at the back of her eyes.

“She was referred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where she had brain surgery just six days later.

“After the surgery she had radiotherapy treatment for six weeks which helped to shrink the tumour and she was able to return to work for a while. However a follow up scan showed a tiny amount of growth at the tumour site, which meant she had to undergo chemotherapy.

“The tumour was just too aggressive though and she declined really quickly and passed away in just a matter of days. We were together for fourteen years, married for just over three and a half. It was a terrible thing to have to go through.”

Paying tribute to his wife, he added: “Fi was one of the kindest most caring people you could ever want to meet. She gave her time to anyone that needed it.

“She fundraised for Neurocare as she knew the importance of the work they do, and wanted to thank staff for the care both of us received while undergoing treatment.

“She also took part in Head Start in 2015 and 2016. I want to carry on her legacy and continue to raise funds, it will always be a charity close to my heart. “

Alongside completing Head Start, Mark is also taking part in the Big Half in London in March.