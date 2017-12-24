Sheffield man's Christmas presents for his kids stolen from his car while he was in hospital

Have your say

Heartless thieves stole a Sheffield man's Christmas presents for his children from the boot of his car while he was in the hospital.

The man travel to his hospital appointment in his girlfriend's car after the thieves slashed his tyres on Stradbroke Road on Saturday, December 23.

However, once he left his home, the heartless thieves returned to the car and smashed their way inside, stealing a boot full of presents.

Posting on Twitter, the woman known as Karen, said that the crime must have been 'planned out in advance'.

She said: "How people can be so cruel is beyond me."

A number of presents were stolen from the boot, including an Amazon Fire stick, a boogie board, Xox games and a controller and a Claire's accessories gift bag.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.