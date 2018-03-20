Sheffield man's body found at popular beach

A Sheffield man's body has been discovered on the beach at Bridlington.

The body of the 64-year-old, who has not yet been named, was found close to the lifeboat station on south beach.

The area was cordoned off following the grim discovery while police officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man's family has been informed.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The body of a 64-year-old man was found on the beach in Bridlington at the weekend.

"The man, who’s believed to be from Sheffield, was found near to the lifeboat station on Saturday morning.

"We’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. The man’s family have been informed.

"We had initially appealed for help to locate a black BMW. We have now found the car in Bridlington."