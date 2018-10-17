Sheffield man reveals reason why he now forgives vicious thugs who left him in hospital

A man who was left in hospital after being beaten up says he has forgiven his attackers – and called for more to be done to understand why some young men end up leading a life of crime.

It was the night of John Fowler's birthday and he was making his way home to Nether Edge from visiting his mum Barbara when he was attacked by a gang of young men.

John Fowler, has forgiven the people who attacked him eight yeas ago. Picture: Marie Caley NSST-15-10-18-Fowler-2

He was hit over the head and kicked numerous times on the floor by a man demanding money while the others kept a look-out.

The gang fled when they were disturbed by two passers-by and Mr Fowler needed hospital treatment after losing up to a pint of blood.

But the former church community worker decided not to press charges and told how he actually forgives the men who carried out the brutal attack.

It happened eight years ago but Mr Fowler said he wanted to share his story of forgiveness now at a time when Sheffield has had to face up to a rising tide of knife crime which resulted in eight fatal stabbings since March.

He urged the authorities to put more focus on solving the root causes of violent crime – and in particular to understand more about why disenfranchised young men end up joining criminal gangs.

Only then, he says, will we see and end to the cycle of violence that passes through one generation to the next.

The 51-year-old said: “I could have been killed that night but I forgave those who did it. There was so much anger and even fear in them, and we must understand where that comes from.

“If society turns their backs on these young men, if they cant get a job or education and come from broken homes, then they can end up going down the wrong path.

“Just locking them up is like putting a sticking plaster on the problem. The anger within them will still be there when they get out.”

He accepts the authorities face a tall order in trying to get to the crux of the problem of youth gang culture and knife crime.

But he believes all young people, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or background, can lead good lives so long as they are supported from an early age.

He said: “From primary school age or even in the nursery they need to be taught about how important a sense of community is.

“And there should be more work done around helping families to stay together who are in a broken home.

“They will naturally mix and mingle with classmates, respect teachers and not be attracted to gang culture in the first place, because they have a sense of belonging and feel loved for themselves.”

He would also like to see young people supported later in life as they reach their teenage years.

Said Mr Fowler: “There should be more promotion around careers advice, and the jobs and training courses available to them.

“There should be a long-term plan to make these young men feel included in society.”

His thoughts were echoed by residents who attended a recent public meeting in Upperthorpe with Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, and Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield.

Dr Billings and Mr Blomfield said the authorities in South Yorkshire are now adopting a similar approach to tackling violent crime that has been used successfully in Glasgow.

The Scottish city was branded the ‘murder capital of Europe’ by the World Health Organisation in 2005 but knife crime has plummeted in recent years.

This is thanks to police, council and other agencies working more closely to understand the root causes of crime such as lack of education and employment opportunities.

Dr Billings said a joined-up approach by the authorities was the best way forward as “we cannot work in isolation.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council for comment and are waiting for replies. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​