Sheffield man recalled to prison

A Sheffield man is wanted by the police after being recalled to prison.

Tye Roberts, aged 26, is known to frequent the Shalesmoor, Owlerton and Stannington areas of Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Tye is asked not to approach him but to call police immediately."

Anyone who knows where he is should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,142 of February 23.