A Sheffield resident has raised concerns about parcel security after witnessing Evri deliveries being handled in what he described as an “alarming” way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hudson said he was walking through an industrial estate on Newhall Road, Attercliffe, on Thursday, August 21, when he came across piles of parcels scattered across the pavement outside Evri’s Sheffield depot.

They appeared to be in the process of being loaded into cars and vans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parcels being loaded into cars at the Evri depot in Sheffield | Submit

“There were large and very small parcels laid on a public pavement,” he explained.

“I had to walk through and over the parcels, trying not to touch them.

“I was absolutely alarmed and concerned about this procedure – and from a very large national and international courier like Evri.”

Photos taken at the scene appear to show packages being loaded into vehicles directly from the roadside, with some left on the ground in full public view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributed

Mr Hudson added: “I’m thinking; one of those parcels may be for me, and it’s laid on a public pavement - not good!

He also questioned how the safety of these parcels is protected from weather or theft.

“What happens when it rains, do all the parcels get wet and then damaged? Do parcels get lost when scattered across a public pavement?” he asked.

“Do parcels get pinched or stolen? Say, for instance, a scooter rider passes by and picks one up and rides off. Where is the security of the parcels?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When contacted about the incident, an Evri spokesperson said: “We are committed to handling every parcel with care and we have a robust ‘cage to cage to car’ process in place. We will closely monitor the situation and speak to the couriers to ensure the process is being followed.”