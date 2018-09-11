Sheffield man plied girl with booze and pills before raping her, court told 

“He knows what to do to get you to do anything,” an alleged child abuse victim has said of a Sheffield defendant she claims would ply her with ‘alcohol and pills’ before raping her.

Through a video interview played at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Girl C described how Salah Ahmed El-Hakam would pick her up in his car and get her drunk so he could ‘have his way and say you had done it of your own free will’.

El-Hakam, of Tudor Close, Darnall is alleged to have raped Girl C, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between May 2000 and December 2002, when she would have been aged between 13 and 15-years-old.

39-year-old El-Hakam, who the Crown say was also known as ‘Dean,’ would have been aged between 21 and 23-years-old during the alleged period of offending.

“He’d bring alcohol and pills and if you mixed them together it’d be too much. He knows what to do to get you to do anything,” Girl C said during the police interview, which was conducted in October 2015.

Girl C told police that El-Hakam continued with this course of conduct for around two years, and in addition to abusing her in various locations across Rotherham he would also have her taken to a second address in Liverpool.

Girl C also alleges that the eighth defendant in this trial, who cannot be named for legal reasons, kidnapped her and raped her on more than one occasion.

Defendant 8, who is in his late 30s, is alleged to have carried out the offences between September and December 2002, when Girl C would have been 15-years-old.

In a video interview conducted by police in December 2002, Girl C described how Defendant 8 dragged her into his car and raped her.

El-Hakam and Defendant 8 are on trial with six other men, all accused of committing historical sex offences in Rotherham between 1998 and 2005.

The defendants, and the offences they are accused of, are:

- Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, of Godstone Road, Rotherham, denies one rape, one charge of aiding and abetting rape, four indecent assaults, one charge of procuring a girl under 21 to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another, one sexual assault and one charge of supplying cannabis.

- Nabeel Kurshid, 34, of Warwick Street, Rotherham, denies two rapes and one indecent assault.

- Iqlak Yousaf, 34, Tooker Road, Rotherham, denies two rapes and two indecent assault.

- Tanweer Ali, 37, of Godstone Road, Rotherham, denies two rapes, two indecent assault and one charge of false imprisonment.

- Ajmal Rafiq, 39, of Warwick Street, Rotherham, denies one indecent assault and one charge of false imprisonment.

- Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, Tudor Close, Sheffield, denies one rape.

- Asif Ali, 33, of Clough Road, denies three indecent assaults.

- Defendant 8, who cannot be named, denies three rapes and one count of abducting a child.



The defendants deny all charges.

The trial continues.